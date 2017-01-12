Dark Sabrina Moves Her Angsty Spells From CW to Netflix, With 20 Episode Order

Photo: Archie Comics

The TV adaptation of the comic Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, previously in development at the CW, has moved to Netflix. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, and the man responsible for giving us Riverdale and Hot Archie, will be the show’s writer and executive producer, according to Variety. Sources told Variety the CW passed to focus on developing their Charmed reboot. Netflix has given the one hour drama series a two-season, 20 episode order. The seasons would shoot back-to-back, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The CW’s previously established shortlist of actresses to play Sabrina will be reevaluated given the move to Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — or “Dark Sabrina,” if you will — reimagines Sabrina’s story as a twisty coming-of-age narrative, complete with witchcraft and horror. The tone is described as similar to Rosemary’s Baby or The Exorcist. Per Variety, the series will be a companion to Riverdale, which is also dark and full of horny teens and hot dads.