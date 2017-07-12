“There have been a lot of powerful men in media exposing themselves as shitty this week,” Samantha Bee began her segment on media’s growing sexual-harassment scandal last night. “Apparently there have been a lot of powerful men in media exposing themselves every week, and now we know about it.” While discussing the recent news about Charlie Rose, Garrison Keillor, Matt Lauer, Mark Halperin, and others, Bee focused on how these creepy men all had a say in shaping the media we consumed, and most powerfully, the coverage of America’s first female presidential candidate. “We’ll never know how much these pubes affected the election, but what we do know is that their industry gave us four times more coverage of Hillary’s email scandal that they did of Trump’s gross behavior to women. But to be fair, they were probably typing it with one hand.”