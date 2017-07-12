It’s a phrase heard at black grandmother’s dinner tables ‘round the world: “Don’t talk to me like I’m one of your little friends.” On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sam Smith dared to do just that: When a caller asked what Smith’s Real Housewives tagline would be, Smith kept it candid. “Uh … dick monster,” he said, right in front of Ms. Patti Patti and her glass of red wine! Cue her freak-out: eyes widened, eyebrows raised, and she let out an “Ooooh” that went into another octave. Observe:

Use this GIF in a wise, Ms. Patti Patti–approved way.