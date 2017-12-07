Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
In case you haven’t heard, Sara Bareilles is coming back to Waitress the musical to star alongside Jason Mraz. Check out the video above to see the pair performing together in Central Park, and get a sweet preview of what’s in store when she returns to the stage.
