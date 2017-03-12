It was only a matter of time before SNL had to say something about NBC’s golden boy Matt Lauer getting fired from the network — logistically speaking, since this is, you know, a Saturday show — and if Colin Jost was the shot, Michael Che was the chaser. “I almost forgot about this week’s batch of predators. It’s just a whole segment of the news now,” Jost quipped. “I’ve just got to announce the names every week like Powerball numbers. On Wednesday, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was lit and so was Ann Curry.” As for Che, he’s just sad he’ll never have the chance to give a dildo to someone special at work: “The former Today Show host gave a female colleague sex toy as a gift. Which is a bad thing? I guess that means I should return the Secret Santa gift I gave Colin.” Hey, maybe next year.
