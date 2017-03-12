Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Don’t Watch This New Black Mirror Trailer If You’re Afraid of Dogs

It’s like if David Lynch got his hands on Hound of the Baskervilles.

12:38 p.m.

Met Opera Investigating Legendary Conductor Accused of Sexually Abusing Teenager

“On various occasions he would ask me how I touched myself and then he would touch me the way I touched myself.”

12:18 p.m.

The Crown’s Matt Smith Has His Own Hollywood Objectification Story

“This happens to men, too.”

11:30 a.m.

Disney Is Reportedly Axing Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Before Coco In Movie Theaters

People really didn’t like this short.

11:08 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: Crime Doesn’t Pay

Midge isn’t settling for the easy out.

10:58 a.m.

SNL Imagines the Dimwits At Floribama Shore Dealing With Hurricane Irma

Featuring Saoirse Ronan as a “fearless Christian sex-addict with gum diseases you ain’t even heard of, player.”

10:34 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Saoirse Ronan Explains How to Pronounce Her Name

The Lady Bird star is an adept host with an arsenal of accents.

10:19 a.m.

ABC Suspends Brian Ross Over False Trump Report

The anchor erroneously reported that President Trump directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia while he was a candidate.

10:14 a.m.

The Women of SNL Cordially Invite You To Their Sexual Harassment Hell

“It’s like a maze-eater full of boners!”

9:51 a.m.

There’s No NBC Loyalty When It Comes to SNL’s Savage Jokes About Matt Lauer

While throwing some love to Ann Curry.

9:30 a.m.

SNL’s Donald Trump Gets Christmas Carol-ed With Some Terrifying Spirits

We’re not sure what’s worst: Past, present, or future.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

NBC Is Reportedly Demolishing Every Trace of Matt Lauer

“It is almost like they want to pretend he never existed.”

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Geoffrey Rush Blames Media for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Claims Against Him

“This decision has not been made lightly.”

Yesterday at 1:22 p.m.

Matt Lauer’s Wife Has Reportedly Left the Country

His personal life is crumbling just as quickly as his professional life.

Yesterday at 12:32 p.m.

Chris Pratt Says a ‘Pervy’ Imposter Is Messaging His Female Fans

No, he’s not on the prowl for a post–Anna Faris fling.

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Laura Dern Fangirling About Meeting Chewbacca Will Make Your Day

He smelled great.

Yesterday at 11:25 a.m.

Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Care If You Disagree With Her Sexual-Harassment Stance

She previously said on Megyn Kelly Today that “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

Yesterday at 10:41 a.m.

Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Thinks It’s Unfathomable He Would Sexually Harass Women

“I was shocked …”

Yesterday at 10:01 a.m.

Nobody Was More Excited to See Meghan Markle Than This British Reporter

“Megs! Megs! MEGS!”

Yesterday at 9:51 a.m.

Eminem Gave Elton John the Most Lavish Cock Rings in Human History

“I have to say they have remained unused!”