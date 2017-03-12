“Anyone of these spirits can bring you down.” So Michael Flynn: The Ghost of Witness Flipped attempts to teach SNL’s President Trump in the Oval Office, as he’s had a sudden epiphany that maybe telling lies for a living 24/7 will eventually get you caught and prosecuted. To enhance his point? Bringing in Billy Bush to talk about Trump’s Access Hollywood past (“I’m looking pretty good at the NBC News Division right now”); Vladmir Putin for Trump’s political present (“You have to chill out, broski”); and a grim reaper Hillary Clinton for Trump’s hopeful future of impeachable (“Lock him up!)”. The spirits still might not get through to Trumpy, unsurprisingly.
