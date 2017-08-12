Photo: TriStar Pictures

One month ago today, Ridley Scott made the tough decision to remove Kevin Spacey from his new dramatic thriller All the Money in the World and replace the actor with Christopher Plummer, all while still making the film’s end-of-year release date. Somehow, the indefatigable 80-year-old director has moved heaven and earth over the past few weeks to corral old locations and reshoot a significant amount of the film with Plummer now playing J. Paul Getty opposite co-stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, and now, as you can see in this exclusive featurette, Plummer slides so easily into All the Money in the World that you would think he was there from the beginning. The film tracks Getty’s refusal to spend a single cent to help ransom his kidnapped 16-year-old grandson, John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer), despite the protestations of the boy’s mother (Williams). In this new footage, Plummer as Getty delivers perhaps the film’s most pivotal line — “I have 14 grandchildren … if I start paying ransoms, I’ll have 14 kidnapped grandchildren” — and nails it. Scott has already completed the revised cut of the All the Money in the World, which screens for press next week; general audiences will be able to check out Plummer’s film-saving work on Christmas Day, when it opens in theaters.