11 mins ago

Big Little Lies Season Two Is Officially Happening

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will star, Andrea Arnold will direct, and most of the cast is “expected” to return.

29 mins ago

Death of a Salesman Actress Accuses Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Harassment

An actress from the 1984 Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman said Hoffman groped her in the wings night after night.

2:00 p.m.

Netflix Reveals the New Queer Eye Fab Five

Sadly, Carson Kressley will not be returning, but we’ve got a whole new group to fall in love with.

1:46 p.m.

Alex Pettyfer Is Mighty Suspicious in This New Clip From The Strange Ones

This indie thriller will take you on a very uncomfortable road trip.

1:36 p.m.

Which Shows Will Be Nominated for the 2018 Golden Globes?

Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Big Little Lies are safe bets.

1:25 p.m.

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson on Why He’s Not Optimistic About His Legacy

“We’ve achieved nothing, done nothing, moved mankind not one inch. We’re like fluff.”

12:26 p.m.

Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism

With scant few exceptions, the default nonpartisan voice we want to speak to journalistic truth looks like America’s dad.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: See a Lot More of Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World

It’s your first sustained glimpse of the performance he recently shot to replace Kevin Spacey.

12:00 p.m.

The Crown Recap: The One Where Everyone Shaves

Are we really supposed to sympathize with Philip?

11:52 a.m.

Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies

No movie is completely perfect — even if it’s won an Oscar for Best Picture.

11:23 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Will Include a Drag Race Crossover Next Season

The season will premiere on VH1 on January 9.

11:04 a.m.

Thom Yorke Apparently Likes Spotify Now

He’s put his solo albums back on the service despite previous complaints.

11:00 a.m.

I, Tonya’s Filmmakers on Their Controversial Treatment of Domestic Violence

The movie toes the line between horrifying and hilarious with star Margot Robbie getting punched out and beaten up. Does it go too far?

10:30 a.m.

Did Daniel Day-Lewis Really Freak Out His Co-star on There Will Be Blood?

The actor was supposedly so devoted to his Method that the original Eli Sunday quit the film. Here’s what really happened.

10:07 a.m.

The 10 Best Theatrical Productions of 2017

Shows that eschewed the great thematic temptations of 2017 and instead found transcendence in the execution of a deeply personal vision.

9:51 a.m.

Bryan Singer: Usual Suspects Wasn’t Shut Down Due to Kevin Spacey’s Misconduct

The director addressed the Kevin Spacey allegations.

9:21 a.m.

We Could’ve Had James Corden As Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer

He’s not even her favorite James.

9:00 a.m.

Allison Janney Goes for the Gold

The seven-time Emmy winner gives a ferocious, Oscar-buzzy performance as LaVona Harding in I, Tonya.

9:00 a.m.

10 Great Christmas-Adjacent Movies That Aren’t Die Hard

Including L.A. Confidential, Three Days of the Condor, and You’ve Got Mail.

9:00 a.m.

I, Tonya Turns Tonya Harding From a Punch Line Into a Sympathetic Character

The black comedy, at times too broad, has standout performances from Allison Janney and Margot Robbie.