Chappaquiddick Trailer: A Kennedy Biopic That Plays Like a Thriller
Chappaquiddick is based on the true story of a car crash in 1969 that ended with Ted Kennedy escaping from a submerged vehicle and a woman named Mary Jo Kopechne being left inside of it to die. The Kennedys being the political dynasty that they were, the incident was whitewashed to the public sufficiently enough for Teddy to skirt jail time and remain a United States senator for Massachusetts for the next 40 years. It’s a biopic that plays like a thriller, and when it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Vulture called it “relentless, and edge-of-your-seat absorbing: a portrait of an amiable fuckup’s descent into cynicism, and his reluctant embrace of the family business, whose cost of entry is a part of his soul.” When asked if the Kennedy family was consulted about the project, star Jason Clarke said, “I don’t think they want anything to do with it,” which means we the people definitely, definitely want to see what’s up.
Watch Now
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book