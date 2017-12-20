Chappaquiddick Trailer: A Kennedy Biopic That Plays Like a Thriller

By

Chappaquiddick is based on the true story of a car crash in 1969 that ended with Ted Kennedy escaping from a submerged vehicle and a woman named Mary Jo Kopechne being left inside of it to die. The Kennedys being the political dynasty that they were, the incident was whitewashed to the public sufficiently enough for Teddy to skirt jail time and remain a United States senator for Massachusetts for the next 40 years. It’s a biopic that plays like a thriller, and when it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Vulture called it “relentless, and edge-of-your-seat absorbing: a portrait of an amiable fuckup’s descent into cynicism, and his reluctant embrace of the family business, whose cost of entry is a part of his soul.” When asked if the Kennedy family was consulted about the project, star Jason Clarke said, “I don’t think they want anything to do with it,” which means we the people definitely, definitely want to see what’s up.

Watch Now

  1. The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
  2. Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
  3. 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
  4. Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
  5. The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
  6. Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
  7. Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
  8. The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
  9. The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
  10. 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
  11. Who Are Rey’s Parents?
  12. Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
  13. Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
  14. Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
  15. The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
  16. Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
  17. Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
  18. The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
  19. The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
  20. The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
See the First trailer for Ted Kennedy Film Chappaquiddick

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.