Seth Meyers Takes A Peek Into Trump’s Christmas Gift: A Tax Cut for the Wealthy

On Wednesday, following the GOP passing a new tax plan, Seth Meyers took a “Closer Look” at the bill President Trump has been marketing as a “Christmas gift to the middle class.” The Late Night host was not particularly impressed with this present. “Republicans passed a sweeping overhaul of the tax code that will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and the wealthy, amounting to nothing less than a brazen heist of the country,” Meyers said. In the segment he eviscerated the bill, pointing study that revealed that the middle class would on average gain a tax cut of about $900 a year, or about seven months worth of gas, while those in the top one-percent would get a tax cut of about $50,000, or the cost of a new Mercedes coupe. Meyers also has some doubts that the tax bill will mean more taxes for Trump, a claim the president has made before, citing several provisions that could benefit the politician and his real estate empire.