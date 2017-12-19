After stories started circulating over the weekend that the Centers for Disease Control is now avoiding seven words that might offend conservatives in budget documents (those words being: transgender, diversity, fetus, vulnerable, entitlement, evidence-based, and science-based), Seth Meyers decided to guess which words might come next. And, if we’re getting rid of vocabulary that might not please certain members of the GOP, we might as well work on the replacements. “From now on coal will be referred to as patriot rocks,” the Late Night host quipped. Try not to act surprised when you get the official press release from Ivanka Trump — ahem, Princess Vanilla Breeze, any day now.
Comments