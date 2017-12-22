As the Republican tax bill made its way through Congress, Republicans fell over themselves to compliment Trump on its success, almost as much as Trump complimented himself. As Seth Meyers explains, Trump definitely did not invent the idea of branding tax reform as “tax cuts,” nor did he really get rid of Obamacare. But maybe if we just make Trump believe he’s already accomplished all his promises, he’ll stop trying. Why not just bake him a cake that says, “Congrats on a great 8 years” and then convince him to get out already?