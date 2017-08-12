Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

SiriusXM is giving a Steve Bannon a show, so Seth Rogen is giving SiriusXM a hard pass. The actor was supposed to do press rounds on the radio network next week, but in light of Bannon reassuming his role as host of the Breitbart News Daily show (airing, naturally, on the Patriot channel), Rogen is changing his plans. And he’s also giving Bannon his two cents.

I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on teusday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 8, 2017

A spokesman for the company provided in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter responding to Rogen’s position. “Since its inception, SiriusXM has promised to deliver a diversity of opinions and viewpoints, from conservative to progressive to everything in between.” He added, “SiriusXM takes no political position of our own across our more than 175 channels, but we are here to provide an open forum no matter where listeners stand on the political spectrum. Free speech is vitally important. We ardently believe that by allowing a virtually unlimited platform of viewpoints, we are doing our best to uphold that core value.”