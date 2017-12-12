Photo: Mattel

It’s been a good few years for Noelle Stevenson. The writer-artist first gained fame for Nimona, a webcomic that presented a funny and touching spin on the sword-and-sorcery genre (and, in collected form, was one of the best comics volumes of 2015). She went on to co-create the hit all-ages comics series Lumberjanes alongside collaborators Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, and Brooke A. Allen (which Vulture named as one of the best comics series of 2014). Between those two projects, she racked up a whole slew of raves and awards, so it’s not a huge surprise that the animation world has come a-calling for her. Netflix and Dreamworks announced today that one of the six animated series they’re launching in 2018 will be a reboot of She-Ra, showrun by Stevenson. For those who didn’t major in Eighties Cartoon Studies: The character was created as a spinoff from the megahit He-Man and the Masters of the Universe show in 1985. She never quite got He-Man’s limelight — she didn’t even appear in the live-action Dolph Lundgren movie! — but she has remained a cult favorite, appearing in comics and toy lines over the ensuing decades. Putting someone as savvy and progressive as Stevenson in charge of the Princess of Power will make this a property to keep an eye on.