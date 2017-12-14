The Short List for Best Foreign Language Film Has Been Released

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nine movies that will compete for Best Foreign Language Film at the upcoming Oscars. The finalists were pulled from a pool of 92 films, and there is a pair of glaring omissions. Neither Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) out of France nor Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, submitted on behalf of Cambodia, made the final nine. Jolie’s movie was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, and BPM (one of Vulture’s ten best films of the year) won the Grand Prix award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The movies that made it to the short list appear below, along with their country of origin.
A Fantastic Woman, Sebastián Lelio (Chile)
In the Fade, Fatih Akin (Germany)
On Body and Soul, Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)
Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz (Israel)
The Insult, Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon)
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia)
Félicité, Alain Gomis (Senegal)
The Wound, John Trengove (South Africa)
The Square, Ruben Östlund (Sweden)
Comments