9:00 p.m.

The Shortlist For Best Foreign Language Film Has Been Released

BPM and First They Killed My Father failed to make the cut.

7:15 p.m.

Theater Review: An Enticing Twelfth Night for Beginners and Pros Alike

Gateway-drug Shakespeare, in the best sense.

6:49 p.m.

Matt Damon Is Sharing All His Bad Opinions on Sexual Misconduct

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior.”

6:28 p.m.

Omarosa Draws Pistol, Declares ‘Black Woman Civil War’ Against Robin Robert

Narrator voice: Nope.

6:16 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock Exits His Company After Admitting a History of Sexual Misconduct

Two co-founders of Warrior Poets will continue to run the business.

6:11 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans Showrunner Accused of Sexual Harassment and Insensitivity

CBS claims that it took “appropriate” actions against Brad Kern, but former staffers have disagreed.

6:01 p.m.

Russell Simmons Being Investigated by the NYPD for Sexual-Assault Allegations

Detectives are starting to reach out to the hip-hop mogul’s accusers.

5:57 p.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Exposing Himself to Minor

Hoffman had previously been accused of sexual harassment by three women.

5:49 p.m.

The Crown: Who Is the Real Lord Altrincham?

Did he actually save the British monarchy?

5:41 p.m.

The Unexpected Longevity of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

The master of song parody continues to thrive in unexpected ways.

5:23 p.m.

Former Today Production Assistant Details Relationship With Matt Lauer

“Even though my situation with Matt was consensual, I ultimately felt like a victim because of the power dynamic.”

5:01 p.m.

This is Not a Drill: Anastasia Is Technically Now a Disney Princess

It’s what she deserves!

4:32 p.m.

6 Things We Know (and Don’t Know) About the Disney-Fox Merger

Hulu will probably get a lot bigger.

4:22 p.m.

Wormwood Is an Amazing Story About a CIA Murder Mystery

Like every Errol Morris project, Wormwood is obsessed with seeking the truth.

4:19 p.m.

The Meyerowitz Stories Is the Perfect Hanukkah Movie, Just Without the Hanukkah

Nobody lights the menorah during the film, but the attendant feelings of uneasy togetherness are still there.

4:00 p.m.

Tony Shalhoub on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and His Musical The Band’s Visit

“Maybe one day I’ll get lucky and fail monstrously.”

3:58 p.m.

A Stupid Little Star Wars Game to Play With Yourself to Pass the Time

It will make you rethink how you say the words “star” and “wars.”

2:53 p.m.

Russell Simmons Responds to Rape Accusations With ‘#NotMe’

“My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable.”

2:51 p.m.

How The Crown’s Costume Designer Created the Season’s Most Memorable Looks

No one dresses better than Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

2:32 p.m.

Netflix to Investigate the True Crimes of Donald Trump and the Food Industry

Rotten and Dirty Money premiere January 5 and 26, respectively.