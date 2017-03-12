Shake yourself a hurricane with extra rum for the hurricane, y’all. MTV decided to fill its trash-people-in-a-trash-city void with Floribama Shore, and if you thought the measly little Hurricane Irma would derail the signature debauchery of Trish, Pontoon, and Quartney and the gang, clearly you’ve never thought of having a glowstick rager in bacteria-infested water before. Or reuniting with your long-lost sister from Hulk Hogan while palm trees break apart your roof. Or using emergency relief candles to light a buds and brews bonding session. Live a little, will ya!?
Comments