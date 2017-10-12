Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Alec Baldwin Thinks Post-Weinstein Movement Is ‘In Jeopardy’ of Derailing

The actor had a big, controversial presence on Twitter this week.

23 mins ago

The Crown Season Finale Recap: Shut Up, Philip

Was Prince Philip involved in the Profumo affair?

2:07 p.m.

Leslie Jones Goes Through a Journey Trying Not to Throw Up in This SNL Sketch

You would understand why.

1:06 p.m.

Thom Yorke and BB-8 Had a Glorious Meeting of the Minds

Bleep bleep bloop bleep.

12:16 p.m.

Jessica Jones Season 2 Trailer: Our Girl Is Back and Tougher Than Ever

It’s returning in March.

12:00 p.m.

The Crown Recap: School Days

“Paterfamilias” is a truly devastating episode.

11:26 a.m.

A Bunch of Famous Comedians Interrupted James Franco’s SNL Monologue

Too bad they’re more excited to see SZA.

11:02 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: Do You Have a Dick?

Midge is finally paying her dues as a comedian.

10:57 a.m.

SNL’s Santa Has to Deal With the Most Politically Charged Gift Requests Ever

Since when do kids want embassies in Tel Aviv?

10:46 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: James Franco (Almost) Makes Leslie Jones Puke

The Disaster Artist star really commits to his fourth SNL hosting gig.

10:26 a.m.

Hannibal Buress Isn’t Sure Why He Was Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

“Explain what I’m detained for,” Buress questioned in a circulating video.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

The Crown Recap: Meet the Kennedys

A muddled heap of JFK imitations, African politics, and lessons about public grief.

Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

HBO’s Barry Trailer: Los Angeles’s Hottest Hit Man Is … Bill Hader

It’s the leading role Hader was born for.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

A Famous Actor Told Jessica Chastain to ‘Calm Down’ After the Weinstein Scandal

“I found that heartbreaking.”

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

The Crown’s Matt Smith Thinks Meghan Markle’s Future Will Be Bleak

“Life as she knows it is gone.”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

The Crown Recap: A Woman for the Modern Age

You don’t need to know royal history to know that Margaret’s marriage won’t go smoothly.

Yesterday at 11:58 a.m.

Former Fox News Host Juliet Huddy Says Trump Tried to Kiss Her on the Lips

Juliet Huddy says the incident occurred after the two had lunch at Trump Tower in 2005.

Yesterday at 11:24 a.m.

Rose McGowan Attacks Alyssa Milano for Helping Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife

“Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

Yesterday at 10:33 a.m.

Judd Apatow Comes to Lena Dunham’s Defense

He says Dunham is “the greatest person” he’s ever met.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Katie Couric Finally Breaks Her Silence About Matt Lauer

And why she’ll be saying more later.