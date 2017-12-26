Sony Might Be Into a Mad About You Revival

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Clinique/Screen Media Films

NBC’s Mad About You ran from September 1992 to May 1999, earning a Golden Globe, a Peabody, and four Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy wins for Helen Hunt in a row. So it makes sense that Mad would be the next sitcom to join the ongoing television revival… revival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television is reportedly interested in producing an eighth season of the show, which starred Paul Reiser and Hunt as a newly-married couple in New York, with both leads returning to reprise their roles.

Interestingly, much like recently-revived hits Will & Grace and Roseanne before it, Mad About You’s series finale laid some pretty definitive groundwork for any future seasons, jumping ahead 22 years to introduce the couple’s adult filmmaker daughter, as well as revealing the couple’s separation and eventual reunion. However, THR says the new season would allegedly pick up “in the present day and follow Paul and Jamie in the wake of their 17-year-old daughter Mabel’s college acceptance.” Just as long as Janeane Garofalo can return to play Mabel, we’ll go ahead and let it slide.