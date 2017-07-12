Stephen Colbert Addresses the Latest Senator Al Franken Allegations

After a seventh woman stepped forward to accuse Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert used his Late Show monologue to address what appears to be the writing on the wall in regards to Franken’s career. Referring to the politician as the “Minnesota senator and former Minnesota senator,” Colbert noted that numerous Democratic senators have called for Franken’s resignation. “This accusation appears to be the straw that groped the camel’s back,” Colbert quipped. Despite previously denying wrongdoing and an ongoing senate ethics investigation, Bloomberg is reporting that Franken will make an announcement on Thursday, with some predicting he might resign, though it is by no means certain.
