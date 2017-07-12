Latest News from Vulture

1:01 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Addresses the Latest Senator Al Franken Allegations

“This accusation appears to be the straw that groped the camel’s back.”

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Oscar Academy Releases ‘Standards of Conduct’ For Members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent a post-Weinstein letter to its members.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Stage 3

The season’s penultimate episode is an ungainly mess.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Sia Explains Her Worries About Pushing Fame On Dancer Maddie Ziegler

“I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Fashion Killa

The Posche fashion show is basically the Purge.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

Netflix Signs Large Overall Deal with Stranger Things Producer Shawn Levy

As part of deal, Levy will develop television series exclusively with the streaming giant.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Just When I Thought I Was Out

Tequila-swigging Serpent Alice is my everything.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

What Temperature Is It in Riverdale?

A clothing-based investigation.

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody Finds A Director to Replace Bryan Singer

Dexter Fletcher was previously attached to the movie in 2013.

Yesterday at 8:08 p.m.

Why Did Netflix Decide to Move Forward With a Final Season of House of Cards?

Producers plan on scrapping most, if not all, of the footage they’d already shot in October, sources tell Vulture.

Yesterday at 7:12 p.m.

Ryan Reynolds Will Play The Titular Sleuth In Detective Pikachu

And yes, the role is reportedly going to include motion capture.

Yesterday at 7:06 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: I Can Smell a Loser

To be a good comedian, you have to bomb.

Yesterday at 6:48 p.m.

Gabrielle Union On Sexual Assault: ‘The Floodgates Have Opened For White Women’

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence whose pain has been taken seriously.”

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Gary Fisher (Yes, Carrie’s Bulldog) Makes a Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A fan spotted the unrecognizable French bulldog in a production still.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Paris Review Editor Resigns After Investigation Into His Behavior With Women

The board began investigating Lorin Stein after the media men list.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Sufjan Stevens, Chris Stapleton, Miguel, Roy Woods

If you thought Sufjan Stevens’s Call Me by Your Name songs were tearjerkers, brace yourself for his his Tonya Harding tribute.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Happy! Strikes a Winking Macho Pose

It’s as if Mickey Rourke’s character from Sin City had been pasted into Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Yesterday at 4:50 p.m.

The Post Is a Perfectly Timed, Crackling Movie — and a Meryl Streep Showcase

Spielberg’s latest has the good fortune of coming out at a time when we’re primed for more stories of women taking the difficult path.

Yesterday at 3:23 p.m.

Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie

Boldly going where Tarantino has never gone before …

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

John Travolta Insists His Gotti Biopic Did Not Get Bumped Off by Lionsgate

Producers say they bought the movie back to give it a wider release and Oscars push.