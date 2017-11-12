Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Looking Back at New York’s Critical 1977 Review of Star Wars

“Star Wars will do very nicely for those lucky enough to be children or unlucky enough never to have grown up.”

10:33 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Karolina is capable of extraordinary things when she doesn’t inhibit herself.

10:19 a.m.

Avoid Speaking to Your Family Over the Holidays With These on-Sale Board Games

Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, and more.

9:58 a.m.

James Corden and Harry Styles Share Holiday Smooch in Christmas Carpool Karaoke

For Corden’s annual Carpool Karaoke holiday sing-along.

9:38 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Jax in the Box

At long last, Jax finally admits to cheating on Brittany.

9:00 a.m.

The Case for Star Wars’ Midi-Chlorians

In defense of a hated aspect of the prequels.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2017

The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Downsizing’s Hong Chau Is Sick of Talking About That Accent

“I’ve had so many interviews with people about the accent, the accent, the accent. It’s a necessary conversation but not a very fun conversation.”

8:30 a.m.

The 10 Best Onscreen Coats of 2017

From The Shape of Water to Big Little Lies.

1:06 a.m.

Baby Billy Kimmel Joins Father Jimmy to Discuss Children’s Health-Care Crisis

The host, who was off last week for Billy’s heart surgery, wants Congress to renew a program that covers 9 million kids.

12:14 a.m.

Larry King ‘Flatly and Unequivocally’ Denies Groping Allegation

Terry Richard accused the Larry King Now host of allegedly grabbing her hard enough to leave a bruise.

Yesterday at 10:37 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Riffs on New York Port Authority Bombing: ‘Seriously?’

“You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters?”

Yesterday at 8:37 p.m.

Tig Notaro Felt ‘Huge Relief’ When Louis C.K. Was Ousted for Sexual Harassment

“I found this out right after we sold the show,” the star of Amazon’s One Mississippi says about the comic’s admitted sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Creed 2 Tags Steven Caple Jr. to Replace Sylvester Stallone As Director

“I am confident that he and Michael B. Jordan will hit it out of the park!” Stallone said.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé Has Her First No. 1 Song in Nine Years (Thanks to Ed Sheeran)

Her remix to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” has debuted at No. 1.

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

The Most Giftable Vintage Books According to Designers and Writers

From Eve Babitz to Thomas Pynchon.

Yesterday at 2:49 p.m.

The 2017 Script Black List Has Been Revealed

More than 70 of the year’s hottest unproduced scripts.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Vulture Festival and Search Party’s Epic Scavenger Hunt

From bull riding to hot-dog eating, the cast of Search Party joined fans for a scavenger hunt around Hollywood.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

The 10 Best Music Videos of 2017

Dee Lockett picks the best music videos of the year.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

A Fact-checked Guide to I, Tonya

So did Tonya really yell “suck my dick” at that judge?