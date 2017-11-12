Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Stephen Colbert Riffs on New York Port Authority Bombing: ‘Seriously?’

“You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters?”

8:37 p.m.

Tig Notaro Felt ‘Huge Relief’ When Louis C.K. Was Ousted for Sexual Harassment

“I found this out right after we sold the show,” the star of Amazon’s One Mississippi says about the comic’s admitted sexual misconduct.

5:10 p.m.

Creed 2 Tags Steven Caple Jr. to Replace Sylvester Stallone As Director

“I am confident that he and Michael B. Jordan will hit it out of the park!” Stallone said.

3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé Has Her First No. 1 Song in Nine Years (Thanks to Ed Sheeran)

Her remix to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” has debuted at No. 1.

3:11 p.m.

The Most Giftable Vintage Books According to Designers and Writers

From Eve Babitz to Thomas Pynchon.

2:49 p.m.

The 2017 Script Black List Has Been Revealed

More than 70 of the year’s hottest unproduced scripts.

2:44 p.m.

Vulture Festival and Search Party’s Epic Scavenger Hunt

From bull riding to hot-dog eating, the cast of Search Party joined fans for a scavenger hunt around Hollywood.

2:30 p.m.

The 10 Best Music Videos of 2017

Dee Lockett picks the best music videos of the year.

2:30 p.m.

A Fact-checked Guide to I, Tonya

So did Tonya really yell “suck my dick” at that judge?

2:03 p.m.

Laurie Metcalf on Her Golden Globe Nomination for Lady Bird

“It was a small, independent movie, and I thought, Oh, this will be perfect, I can dip my toe back into this world.”

2:00 p.m.

Is Han Solo Legally Justified in Shooting Greedo First? A Lawyer Explains

Reviewing what the Model Penal Code has to say about the Mos Eisley Cantina confrontation.

1:56 p.m.

Rosie O’Donnell Revisits Her Battles With Trump in the Wake of #MeToo

The SMILF star opens up about shooting her first dramatic sex scene and shares her thoughts on our current political moment.

1:33 p.m.

Why a Short Story About a Terrible Date Went Viral

The New Yorker’s “Cat Person” shows how complicated bad sex really is.

1:28 p.m.

Alert Angela Bassett: We’re Getting a New Tina Turner Memoir

It’ll delve into her remarriage and will disclose a previous battle with a “life-threatening illness.”

1:23 p.m.

That SNL Pizza Sketch Was Funny As Hell

Late Saturday night, Preet Bharara and I were doing the same thing: tweeting about Saturday Night Live.

1:19 p.m.

The Sound of Modern Pop Peaked This Year — and Now It Needs to Change

In an effort to be everything to everybody, big singles are marching toward “pop centrism.”

1:00 p.m.

The Star Wars Prequels Should Have Fewer Human-Sized Aliens

A hot, science-based take.

12:56 p.m.

3 Big Ways The Grand Tour Went Back to Its Top Gear Roots for Season Two

It’s got some quintessentially classic Top Gear stylings.

12:06 p.m.

Tom Colicchio: ‘No One Should Be Surprised’ About Mario Batali Allegations

The star chef says Batali’s misconduct was well-documented.

12:00 p.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A quick recap of The Force Awakens, topic by topic.