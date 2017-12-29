Mystery Author Sue Grafton Dies at 77

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Mystery author Sue Grafton has died of cancer at 77, her daughter announced on Facebook Friday. Grafton is best known for her series of alphabetically-themed novels about private investigator Kinsey Millhone, which began with 1982’s A Is For Alibi and continued until August’s Y Is For Yesterday. (Grafton also published two other novels – one of which as adapted into a Rod Steiger films – and numerous Kinsey Millhone short stories.) Though Grafton was working on the final book in the series, Z Is For Zero, when she died, her daughter says there are no plans to bring in another author to complete the manuscript: “As far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”