T.J. Miller Reportedly Sent A Transphobic Email To A Movie Critic

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ

Following two women coming forward with sexual misconduct accusations against T.J. Miller on Tuesday, film critic Danielle Solzman, a trans woman, has also alleged that the comedian sent her an abusive email. Last September, Solzman published a screenshot of the email with the name redacted. She wrote at that time, “I got this email in early August. I stayed quiet and while it’s redacted, I’m too scared to them for fear of legal threats against me.” In the lengthy message the anonymous sender referred to Solzman repeatedly as “Daniel” and at one point wrote, “You’re not a transgender, you’re not a tranny–your a fucking asshole Daniel.” Today Solzman confirmed on Twitter (via Perez Hilton) that the letter was from Miller.

It's safe to say that his career is over now. Nobody ever wants to be on the receiving end of this kind of transphobic abuse. This was the email that found its way to my inbox just one week after the Emoji Movie was released. https://t.co/Nh4T7l0Djf — Danielle Solzman (@DanielleSATM) December 19, 2017

In the email, which Solzman says was sent to her a week after the Emoji Movie was released, the writer she says is Miller calls the critic a “weird strange terrible man,” and adds, “If you bothered to look into anything that I’ve ever done you would find in not only have I had sex with transgender people, but I have donated widely to organizations that support their freedom.”

The Silicon Valley actor has been accused of sexual harassment by adult film star Dana DeArmond and sexual assault by a former college classmate, who shared her story anonymously with The Daily Beast. Miller and his wife Kate Gorney, who met while attending George Washington University, denied the allegations. They wrote in a joint statement that the the woman has, “attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us).”