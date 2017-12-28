Latest News from Vulture

11:52 a.m.

The 10 Best Late-Night Moments of 2017

Late night has emerged as an ever-increasing functionary arm of the Fourth Estate.

11:49 a.m.

The post–Suite Life Life of Dylan Sprouse

While his brother Cole reemerged on Riverdale, Dylan has been keeping busy under the radar.

11:06 a.m.

AMC Comes to Its Senses and Removes Last Jedi Spoiler Disclaimers

Space Dern is appreciative.

9:00 a.m.

Chip Kidd’s 10 Favorite Books

John Updike, J.D. Salinger, and more.

8:00 a.m.

The Breakfast Club Deleted Scene: Ally Sheedy Repulses Molly Ringwald

A never-before-seen moment from the Criterion Collection.

8:00 a.m.

9 Top Architects Share Their Dream Projects to Improve (or Save) New York City

Norman Foster, Charles Renfro, Rafael Viñoly, and David Rockwell have big ideas.

1:06 a.m.

Former Miss Americas Might Get a Say in the Pageant’s Leadership After Scandal

An email scandal that involved the CEO sending disparaging, offensive comments about former Miss Americas led to a slew of resignations.

12:05 a.m.

Tatiana Maslany Will Not Be in Ryan Murphy’s Pose After All

Her character has been reimagined and recast with Charlayne Woodard.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

Mom and Dad Trailer: A Raging Selma Blair and Nicolas Cage Attempt Filicide

It’s like The Crazies, but specifically where parents go on a rampage against their kids.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher With Iconography Fit for a Queen

This is a deity we could get behind.

Yesterday at 3:23 p.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confrontation

“The fact that you asked them all is what matters most.”

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

Laura Dern Is Living Her Best Life This Holiday Season With an NBA Player

The Year of Dern knows no end.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

Music Has Become a Little Too ‘Girly’ for Bono’s Taste

“Hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment — and that’s not good.”

Yesterday at 1:01 p.m.

Here’s What Solange Knowles Has to Say About Her Recent Health Issues

“It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me…”

Yesterday at 12:51 p.m.

Why Hollywood Men Will Be Wearing All-Black at the Golden Globes

Following the lead, as always, started by women.

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

Would We Actually Be Richer If We Shrunk Ourselves à la Downsizing?

An economist weighs in.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: January 2018

Catch Me If You Can will be gone at the end of the month.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

John Early Describes the Time He Crapped His Pants on the Subway in Great Detail

Comedian and ‘Search Party’ star John Early shares an unfortunate day-after incident — involving the NYC subway and poop. You have been warned.

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen Was Mysteriously Stuck on Flight to Nowhere

And not happy about it, according to her Twitter.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

How Bill Nye Uses Twitter to Find Guests for His Netflix Show

Bill Nye crowdsourced the guests for season two of Bill Nye Saves the World on Netflix.