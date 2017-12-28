Tatiana Maslany Will Not Be in Ryan Murphy’s Pose After All

Ryan Murphy’s next buzzworthy television series Pose will vogue its way into 2018 without actor Tatiana Maslany. Though the Orphan Black star was previously attached to the FX drama, according to Entertainment Weekly Maslany has left the project and her role has been “reconceived and rewritten to be a 50-year-old African-American woman.” As such, her character will now be played by Charlayne Woodard. The series is set in New York City in the 1980s, with a focus on the downtown social scene and ball culture. The show has made history by casting the most trans actors in series-regular roles. The cast includes MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross. Pose is set to premiere in summer 2018.