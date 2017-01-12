A Nice Thing: Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming

Your patience and frugality has been rewarded: Taylor Swift’s Reputation is officially available on all streaming platforms three weeks after its original release. Initial reports suggested that she’d hold the album off streaming for just a week, but that it could be longer. Well, Swift plays by no one’s clock and extended the wait until now. For Christmas this year, she’s gifted the album to Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and all the major services. That’s right — no playing favorites this time. With 1989, she held out on streaming for eight months, then only gave it to Apple Music at first. Now, everyone gets it, and relatively quickly! And she said we couldn’t have nice things, psshh.
