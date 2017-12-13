Temptations Musical Ain’t Too Proud Eyes Broadway Run

Photo: Carole Litwin/Courtesy of Kennedy Center

Get ready, Broadway because here the Temptation biographical-musical comes. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. announced on Tuesday that Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations is running for a limited five-week run this summer at the famed arts center in a “pre-Broadway engagement.” The show follows the astronomical rise to fame for the Motown singing group from humble beginnings in Detroit to multiple chart-topping hits. The musical premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in California last fall, where it received good reviews and became the theater’s highest-grossing production. The production is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo — a team that previously worked together on a similar project with the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons jukebox musical Jersey Boys.

Ain’t Too Proud is set to run at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater June 19-July 22. According to The Hollywood Reporter the Kennedy Center engagement is meant to be a stepping-stone to a Broadway run.