“Abusers protect abusers,” Terry Crews tweeted Tuesday afternoon. After the actor sued WME agent Adam Venit for sexual assault, Crews is now opening up about a smear campaign against him. According to Crews’s tweet, Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of American Media Inc. who just today was accused of sexual misconduct, threatened him with a false story involving a prostitute the day after Crews appeared on Good Morning America to detail Venit’s alleged sexual. According to a new Associated Press report, Howard “openly described his sexual partners in the newsroom, discussed female employees’ sex lives and forced women to watch or listen to pornographic material.” Crews’s latest accusation shows the depth of Hollywood’s culture of harassment and abuse.