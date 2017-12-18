Terry Crews Says WME Is Spying on His Family Amid Sexual-Assault Case

Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC

As Terry Crews sues WME agent Adam Venit for sexual assault, the actor says his family is being “tracked and possibly bugged” by the agency. In a series of tweets, Crews alleges that the company asked Russell Simmons (also facing a string of sexual assault allegations) to push Crews to drop his accusation against Venit, whom he says groped him at an industry party last year. Crews also alleges that someone hacked into a family computer, and that it was related to his sexual-assault case. “LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them,” Crews tweeted. “The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not.” Crews also alleges TMZ is in cahoots with studios and agencies like WME, but that the site cut out his criticism of its work in a recent interview.

Venit, formerly the head of WME’s motion picture group, took a brief leave of absence after Crews’s accusation, and returned to work in late November. Crews has fired WME.

My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion.



I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged.



(Cont’d) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”.



Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.

(Cont’d/2) https://t.co/HHcwBN4RH6 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them.



The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not.



If I were to have a timely “accident” — you know where to look.



(Cont’d/4) https://t.co/Hz1btFZC8r — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

@WME general counsel Seth Krauss surreptitiously brought up my wife’s name to my former attorney re: my case.@TMZ met me and my wife at the as we left the airport, then mysteriously edited out my comments about how they collude with the studios and agencies.



(Cont’d/) https://t.co/kdtSLBJZGD — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017