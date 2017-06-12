Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Cult of Tonya Harding

Five Tonya Harding superfans on why they’re so obsessed with the nationally disgraced Olympic skater.

20 mins ago

How Doug Jones Became Guillermo del Toro’s Favorite Monster

In The Shape of Water, the 57-year-old actor gets to be something he’d never been before — the hero.

11:33 a.m.

The 10 Best Books of 2017

Including titles by Percival Everett, Patricia Lockwood, and Elif Batuman.

11:24 a.m.

The Director and the Pharaoh: How Tom Hoving Created the Museum Blockbuster

How King Tut became a celebrity, and Tom Hoving invented the museum blockbuster.

11:13 a.m.

Call Me by Your Name Author André Aciman on Writing Sex Scenes and Those Sequels

“When I heard that Luca was involved, I was extremely happy because I figured, here’s an Italian, he gets it.”

10:49 a.m.

Amazon Prime Video Finally Arrives on Apple TV

It’s so heartwarming when two massive companies can get along.

10:36 a.m.

Black Mirror Season 4 Trailer: What a Terrifying World

Environmental engineering, Star Trek, dating apps — Black Mirror has it all.

10:34 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Plans to Sue for Sexual Harassment

She says Weinstein threatened her family if she did not comply with his demands.

10:26 a.m.

Times Exposes How Weinstein Used Agents, Journalists, and Employees As Cover

The new investigation details the agents, journalists, assistants, and executives that helped cover his tracks.

10:06 a.m.

7th Woman Accuses Franken of Misconduct, Says He Tried to Forcibly Kiss Her

She says Franken told her, “It’s my right as an entertainer,” which Franken denies.

9:41 a.m.

Why Ashley Judd Finally Went on the Record About Harvey Weinstein

“Were we supposed to call some fantasy attorney general of moviedom?”

9:07 a.m.

Serious Film Star Lady Gaga Will Go As Stefani Germanotta in A Star Is Born

Please remember that the Bradley Cooper–directed remake is high art.

9:00 a.m.

The Profane, Insane Plan to Make SyFy’s Happy! the Weirdest Show on TV

What happens when you make a TV show with Christopher Meloni, Patton Oswalt, and a talking CGI unicorn?

9:00 a.m.

Emily Yoshida’s 10 Best Movies of 2017

Including Lady Bird, Princess Cyd, and Spettacolo.

9:00 a.m.

Michael C. Hall’s 10 Favorite Books

From David Foster Wallace to Alison Bechdel.

1:05 a.m.

Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Sequel Casts Actor to Take Over Daniel Craig’s Role

Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason will star with Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

The award was part of Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Sexual Harassment to Men With a Children’s Book

Ross reads from an original book, The Handsy Man.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Describe the Night, a Tale of Russia and Fake Truth

Rajiv Joseph’s new play has a bear by the tail.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

John Green’s Latest YA Novel Turtles All the Way Down Is Getting a Movie

Fox, which adapted two other Green novels for the big screen, bought the movie rights.