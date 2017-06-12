Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Shape of Water, Netflix Lead 2017 Critics Choice Awards Nominees

The Shape of Water earned 14 nominations.

5 mins ago

When Cheers Became Cheers: An Appreciation of ‘Endless Slumper’

“Endless Slumper” illustrated why Cheers was destined to be an all-time great sitcom.

24 mins ago

Revisiting Animal Collective’s Influential Sung Tongs

Some 13 years on, the album’s charms remain largely intact.

12:16 p.m.

Matt Lauer’s Firing Gave Today a Rare Ratings Win Over Good Morning America

Good Morning America has been the most-watched morning show for most of 2017.

12:14 p.m.

The Evolution of the Movie Trailer

There’s a reason we don’t hear “in a world” anymore.

12:07 p.m.

Vogue Seems to Have Accidentally Published Taylor Swift’s Tumblr Poetry

Snaps.

12:03 p.m.

The Cult of Tonya Harding

Five Tonya Harding superfans on why they’re so obsessed with the nationally disgraced Olympic skater.

11:45 a.m.

How Doug Jones Became Guillermo del Toro’s Favorite Monster

In The Shape of Water, the 57-year-old actor gets to be something he’d never been before — the hero.

11:33 a.m.

The 10 Best Books of 2017

Including titles by Percival Everett, Patricia Lockwood, and Elif Batuman.

11:24 a.m.

The Director and the Pharaoh: How Tom Hoving Created the Museum Blockbuster

How King Tut became a celebrity, and Tom Hoving invented the museum blockbuster.

11:13 a.m.

Call Me by Your Name Author André Aciman on Writing Sex Scenes and Those Sequels

“When I heard that Luca was involved, I was extremely happy because I figured, here’s an Italian, he gets it.”

10:49 a.m.

Amazon Prime Video Finally Arrives on Apple TV

It’s so heartwarming when two massive companies can get along.

10:36 a.m.

Black Mirror Season 4 Trailer: What a Terrifying World

Environmental engineering, Star Trek, dating apps — Black Mirror has it all.

10:34 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Plans to Sue for Sexual Harassment

She says Weinstein threatened her family if she did not comply with his demands.

10:26 a.m.

Times Exposes How Weinstein Used Agents, Journalists, and Employees As Cover

The new investigation details the agents, journalists, assistants, and executives that helped cover his tracks.

10:06 a.m.

7th Woman Accuses Franken of Misconduct, Says He Tried to Forcibly Kiss Her

She says Franken told her, “It’s my right as an entertainer,” which Franken denies.

9:41 a.m.

Why Ashley Judd Finally Went on the Record About Harvey Weinstein

“Were we supposed to call some fantasy attorney general of moviedom?”

9:07 a.m.

Serious Film Star Lady Gaga Will Go As Stefani Germanotta in A Star Is Born

Please remember that the Bradley Cooper–directed remake is high art.

9:00 a.m.

The Profane, Insane Plan to Make SyFy’s Happy! the Weirdest Show on TV

What happens when you make a TV show with Christopher Meloni, Patton Oswalt, and a talking CGI unicorn?

9:00 a.m.

Emily Yoshida’s 10 Best Movies of 2017

Including Lady Bird, Princess Cyd, and Spettacolo.