The 2017 Script Black List Has Been Revealed

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Each year, nearly 300 movie-industry executives vote to determine the most buzz-worthy scripts that have yet to be made into films. The finalists become the Black List, which, if you’re a screenwriter, is a distinction you definitely want to achieve. The Post was near the top of last year’s Black List, and is now a Steven Spielberg movie in the hunt for Oscar gold. Previous listed scripts that have hit it big include Juno, Looper, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Wrestler, and The Social Network, but because the scales of Hollywood must be balanced, misfires like ATM, Lions for Lambs, and the Taylor Lautner vehicle Abduction were also touted Black List projects. So here are this year’s standout screenplays in no particular order, with a ranking soon to come. Stay tuned.

The Thing About Jellyfish – Molly Smith Metzler

Kate – Umair Aleem

Little Boy – Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi

Ruthless – John Swetnam

V.I.N. – Chiara Towne

Fubar – Brent Hyman

American Tabloid – Adam Morrison

Gadabout – Ross Evans

Where I End – Imran Zaidi

Jellyfish Summer – Sarah Jane Inwards

Lionhunters – Will Beall

The Fifth Nixon – Sharon Hoffman

Queen Elizabeth – Shatara Michelle Ford

Ballerina – Shay Hatten

Moxie – Heather Quinn

Escape From the North Pole – Paul Laudiero and Ben Baker

All My Life – Todd Rosenberg

Dorothy & Alice – Justin Merz

The Kingbreaker – Andrew Bozalis and Derek Mether

Sleep Well Tonight – Freddie Skov

Infinite – Ian Shorr

Rodney & Sheryl – Ian MacAllister-McDonald

Green Rush – Matt Tente

The Boxer – Justine Juel Gillmer

The Sleepover – Sarah Rothschild

On – Ryan Jennifer Jones

Key of Genius – Daniel Persitz and Devon Kliger

The Prospect – Ben Epstein

Ruin – Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo

Hughes – Andrew Rothchild

The Mother – Misha Green

When Lightning Strikes – Anna Klassen

Innocent Monsters – Elaina Perpelitt

Skyward – Joe Ballarini

The Expansion Project – Leo Sardarian

Meat – Logan Martin

The Poison Squad – Dreux Moreland and Joey DePaolo

When In Doubt, Seduce – Allie Hagan

Call Jane – Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi

Kill Shelter – Eric Beu and Greg Martin

Hack – Mike Schneider

Trapline – Brett Treacy and Dan Woodward

Valedictorian – Cosmo Carlson

Jihotties – Molly Prather

The Great Nothing – Cesar Vitale

The Grown Up – Natalie Krinsky

Heart of the Beast – Cameron Alexander