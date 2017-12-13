The 2018 SAG Awards Ban Men (From Presenting)

The SAG Awards will feature all-female presenters in 2018 as a response to 2017’s flood of sexual-misconduct reports, The Hollywood Reporter says. All 13 acting awards will be presented by women at the ceremony, as well as the preshow stunt awards. Kristen Bell will be the show’s host. This is a big changeup from previous years — in the past a man and a woman have been paired up to present each award. “Beginning with the Women’s March in January, it’s been the year of the woman,” Kathy Connell, the show’s executive producer, told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision. “This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up.” The 24th annual SAG Awards will take place on January 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Let the all-female reboot of Hollywood begin.
