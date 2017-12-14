The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History

By

Whether it’s by foot, by plane, or by dragon, people travel a lot in movies and TV. But sometimes, these commutes don’t make sense when you take a closer look at them. In this episode of Vulture Easter eggs, we’re exposing some of the most ludicrous travel times in pop culture.

Watch Now

  1. Potter Easter Eggs in Fantastic Beasts Trailer
  2. This Hand-painted Movie About Vincent Van Gogh Brings His Paintings to Life
  3. Johnny Depp Just Trolled the Australian Government Perfectly
  4. This Fun New X-Men Trailer Is Crafted to Look Like Old-School TV
  5. 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince
  6. This Algorithm Predicts Game of Thrones Deaths
  7. Rabid Beyoncé Fans Trashed Rachael Ray by Complete Mistake
  8. Daisy Ridley’s Lightsaber Skills Are As Badass As You’d Imagine
  9. ‘The Mountain’ From Game of Thrones Just Revealed His Insane Diet
  10. Ryan Reynolds’s Touching Tribute to a 13-Year-Old Fan Will Probably Make You Cry
  11. 6 Supreme Memes of Zac Efron’s Baywatch Face-plant
  12. Making Game of Thrones Dragons Isn’t Easy
  13. Taylor Swift Was Just Awarded the Taylor Swift Award, and Everyone Feels Awkward
  14. This Breathtaking Technicolor Desert Installation Took Five Years to Make
  15. This Captain America Actor Looks Startlingly Like Young Luke Skywalker
  16. J.K. Rowling Just Made an Unexpected Argument About Donald Trump
  17. The Secret Number That’s in Cartoons Everywhere
  18. This Artist Makes the Trippiest Dripping Paint Videos
  19. Real Location From Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  20. Franz Kafka Is Always Watching You, If You’re Outside City Hall in Prague
The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.