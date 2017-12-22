This Is the Best Net-Neutrality Joke Because It Has a Tina Turner Impression

“Amber Says What” features the only net neutrality take that includes dialogue from the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, so by default it is the best. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, writer Amber Ruffin recounts the week’s news: Disney World’s animatronic Trump, Jason Priestley punching Harvey Weinstein, Jaden Smith’s moonwalk, and the FCC’s vote to repeal net neutrality. But with the internet ruined by Ajit Pai’s nerds, what’s Ruffin to do when she wants to stream Xtina’s What a Girl Wants or curl up with a bottle of Malbec and watch What’s Love Got to Do With It (as one does)? Looks like we’re watching that darn moonwalk video again.