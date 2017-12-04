The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
Before going on at Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest,” James Davis let us in on his Tracy Morgan–issued preshow mantra, along with the story behind his best set ever, which, sadly, he cannot remember, thanks to one drug in particular.
