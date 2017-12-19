Sicario 2: Soldado Trailer: Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin Are Back With Even More Guns
Director Denis Villeneuve and star Emily Blunt may have opted not to return for Sicario 2: Soldado, but Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin sure have, and they aim to misbehave. The border conflict rages on in Soldado, and this time it doesn’t look like there is a morally conflicted character like Blunt’s Kate Macy to stand in the way of blunt-force “policing” of the war on drugs. Brolin’s CIA agent Matt Graver says the objective this time around is war — with everyone — and Del Toro’s Alejandro Gillick is going to help him start it. Stefano Sollima (of the series Gomorrah) directs the sequel, with another script by Taylor Sheridan.
Watch Now
