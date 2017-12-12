The Boss Baby Is Getting His Own Netflix Series

The Boss Baby, the newly Golden Globe–nominated animated caper starring Alec Baldwin as baby Trump, is going big time. The wee con artist (a corporate-friendly baby who calls himself “The Boss,” but poses as a regular baby because life is just easier that way) will star in an original series from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation, to premiere in 2018. Per Netflix: “Boss Baby, with the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp, while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby.” There’s another entry in the Boss Baby canon in the works, too: In May, Universal confirmed plans for a Boss Baby sequel, starring Alec Baldwin. We’re all living in the Boss Baby cinematic universe now.
