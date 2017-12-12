Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

The Punisher Renewed for Season Two Because the Best Revenge Takes Time

He’ll now point his guns at New York’s corrupt criminal underbelly.

3 mins ago

Critics Call The Last Jedi the Best Star Wars Movie Since Empire Strikes Back

Early reviews of the latest Star Wars installment have been overwhelmingly positive.

24 mins ago

The Boss Baby Is Getting His Own Netflix Series

Coming to Netflix in 2018.

3:59 p.m.

Homeland Season-7 Trailer: Carrie Mathison Will Hunt You Down

Homeland returns February 11.

2:57 p.m.

All 218 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

The band has no shortage of inspiring stadium rockers.

2:52 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Feared Speaking Out Against Weinstein Would Hurt Her Career

“I’m really terrified I’m destroying my career right now.”

2:21 p.m.

Review: Theater, Terror, and A Room in India

Ariane Mnouchkine and Théâtre du Soleil come to the Park Avenue Armory.

1:50 p.m.

Fern Orenstein Is No Longer Leading CBS’s Diversity Comedy Showcase

A month after publishing a story about the workshop’s toxic environment, Vulture has learned a second program head has left.

1:40 p.m.

Here’s a Video of Zendaya and Zac Efron Slamming Into Each Other on a Trapeze

It looks painful, but it is also funny.

1:22 p.m.

Theater Review: The Performances That Carry Once on This Island

Including an 18-year-old breakout star.

1:08 p.m.

9 Men on Seeing Themselves in ‘Cat Person’

“I hate Robert and deeply hope that I’m not him, but I think we — men — all are.”

1:04 p.m.

From Good Art to Shameless Cash Grab, Everyone Is Still Making Christmas Music

From Gwen Stefani to, uh, Kaskade, here’s a look at 2017’s weird year of Christmas music.

1:00 p.m.

Every Star Wars Prequel CGI Character, Ranked From Tolerable to Inexcusable

From Jar Jar to Sebulba.

12:05 p.m.

The Crown: Who Is the Real Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a Lord Snowdon?

He’s played in all his delightful, wry sexual fluidity by a very appealing Matthew Goode.

11:55 a.m.

Floribama Shore Recap: Bewitched

What if you took Jersey Shore, switched up the accents, and transported it all to the Gulf Coast?

11:00 a.m.

Looking Back at New York’s Critical 1977 Review of Star Wars

“Star Wars will do very nicely for those lucky enough to be children or unlucky enough never to have grown up.”

10:33 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Karolina is capable of extraordinary things when she doesn’t inhibit herself.

10:19 a.m.

Avoid Speaking to Your Family Over the Holidays With These on-Sale Board Games

Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, and more.

9:58 a.m.

James Corden and Harry Styles Share Holiday Smooch in Christmas Carpool Karaoke

For Corden’s annual Carpool Karaoke holiday sing-along.

9:38 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Jax in the Box

At long last, Jax finally admits to cheating on Brittany.