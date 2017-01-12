Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

The Tribes of Palos Verdes Is a Sleepy SoCal Melodrama

Jennifer Garner gets her own Big Little Lies as a miserable L.A. County housewife.

26 mins ago

The Feds Want Martin Shkreli to Cough Up That Wu-Tang Album

They’re attempting to seize his assets.

2:18 p.m.

Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert Give Titanic a Happy Ending

Winslet also reveals that James Cameron was the one who drew her “like a French girl.”

2:16 p.m.

Ask an Expert: Can the Plagiarism Charges Against Emma Cline Hold Up in Court?

It’s unlikely.

1:56 p.m.

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes for Allegedly Groping Bette Midler

“She has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me.”

1:49 p.m.

Netflix’s Dark Is Like Stranger Things, But Also Nothing Like Stranger Things

A mystery-box show complete with secrets, twists, and enticing cliffhangers.

1:05 p.m.

Can You Tell Which Larry David Is Older? (We Doubt It)

Larry David has not aged. Can you tell the difference between a photo of him from the present day and one from ten years ago?

12:46 p.m.

Joy Behar Does Her First Name Justice Reading Mike Flynn Guilty Plea on The View

“He goes to jail! And he goes to jail! And he goes to jail!”

12:32 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: December 2017

Personal Shopper, Con Air, and more.

12:19 p.m.

The Unending Pleasures of Jenny Diski

The worst thing you can say about personal essayists is that they lack a personality. It’s the opposite with Diski.

11:36 a.m.

Netflix Confirms That Stranger Things Will Return for a Third Season, of Course

The Duffer brothers have said that they imagine a four-season plan for the show.

11:34 a.m.

Netflix’s Easy Is Still One of the Best Shows No One Is Talking About

The second season is just as appealing as the first, and a bit sharper overall.

11:23 a.m.

Damien Hirst Will Take the Hate With the Love in Venice

“As an artist, the best you can hope for is people arguing, mixed reviews. Love it and hate it.”

11:05 a.m.

Can Melissa Leo Scream Her Way To Another Oscar?

This year, the actress became one of cinema’s most terrifying nuns — and in the process, tapped into our current moment of “beautiful female rage.”

10:55 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: The Other Side of the Bitcoin

“The Bitcoin Entanglement” is the best episode of TBBT in a while.

10:00 a.m.

8 Comics to Read in December

From da Vinci to the Punisher.

9:31 a.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Returns to Wish You a Very Grim Christmas

Trump has been “detaining some foreigners against their will, for instance, Melania.”

9:30 a.m.

How Gary Oldman Lured a Makeup Magician Back for One More Job

After years of trying, Kazuhiro Tsuji escaped Hollywood. Then Oldman called.

9:00 a.m.

The Signature Looks of Riverdale’s Retro High-Schoolers

There’s a reason why they’re all inspired by the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s.

9:00 a.m.

The Disaster Artist: An Oral History

How James Franco and friends brought the story behind the 21st century’s biggest cult film to life.