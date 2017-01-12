The Feds Want Martin Shkreli to Cough Up That Wu-Tang Album

While reviled pharma bro Martin Shkreli awaits sentencing on his fraud conviction, he might be forced to give up his most prized possession as collateral. Pitchfork reports that federal prosecutors are asking Shkreli to pay $7.4 million and may seize some of his assets to get what’s owed. They’ve listed a range of valuables, from a Picasso painting to an Enigma machine from World War II, but there’s one object that’ll hurt him most to lose: He’ll reportedly have to part ways with his one-of-a-kind $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album, the one that might actually be worthless if it is indeed unauthorized. The feds have also listed Lil Wayne’s never-released Tha Carter V, which Shkreli swore he obtained legally — but maybe don’t trust the word of a convicted liar — and once partially leaked during a livestream. But given Shkreli’s relentless bragging about how much he paid for that Wu-Tang album, it’ll be the one he’s least likely to hand over without a fight. His attorney told TMZ, “Forfeiture of any assets is not an appropriate remedy.”
Comments