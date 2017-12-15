Grab Your Limes, the First Teaser for PBS’s Little Women Mini-Series Is Here

Get your Marmee on the phone. PBS has released the first teaser for its Masterpiece Theater treatment of the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women. The three-part series is written by Heidi Thomas, who has penned adaptations of Call the Midwife and Cranford for PBS, and is directed by Vanessa Caswill. The cast is led by star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury as Aunt March and veteran actress Emily Watson in the role of Marmee. You can witness the love, loss, happiness, and heartbreak of Meg, Beth, Jo, and Amy beginning on May 13 (oh, yes, it’s Mother’s Day).
