1 min ago

Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Live Again (Again) With a 10th Season

Production will begin next spring.

11 mins ago

The 10 Best Rap Albums of 2017

Rap is the most popular music in America, and this year the people who made it were in as much pain as everyone else.

14 mins ago

Deadpool, a Bad Little Boy, Will Keep His R-Rating After Disney-Fox Acquisition

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Deapool 2 can stay rated R.

16 mins ago

Annette Bening Describes Warren Beatty’s First Move in Their Romance

“He told this story long ago without my permission! But anyway, his version is much better, I’m sorry. You’re getting my version.”

1:28 p.m.

The Ocean’s 8 Poster Is Here, and Yes, It Is Full of Coats

The all-female Ocean’s 11 arrives next summer.

1:10 p.m.

Why a Murdoch Sale Could Spell Doom for the Fox Network

Industry insiders speculate it could become “a hybrid of Fox News and ESPN.”

12:43 p.m.

Everything You’d Ever Want to Know About Riverdale’s Southside Serpents

A deep dive into Riverdale’s baddest biker gang.

12:10 p.m.

The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History

Seems like characters are always traveling at “the speed of plot.”

11:52 a.m.

Laura Dern Gives BB-8 the Pep Talk It — and You — Needed

“Honey, you don’t have to be nervous!”

11:00 a.m.

How The Post Assembled Its of-the-Moment Cast

The Mr. Show reunion was unintentional.

10:46 a.m.

What Will the Disney–Fox Merger Mean for Superheroes?

What happens to the existing X-Men franchise?

10:30 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Denies He Pressured Salma Hayek to Do Sex Scenes

“All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate.”

10:09 a.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Ready to Get Serious

The actor on playing himself in a new Amazon show, doing the splits, and his eight dogs.

10:00 a.m.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Trailer

Ready, kitty girl? The new season premieres on January 25 on VH1.

9:42 a.m.

Sufjan Stevens Almost Voiced Older Elio in Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino also originally wanted Sufjan to make a cameo in the film.

9:37 a.m.

Adam Driver Will Sulk Back to Broadway in a Revival of Burn This

Kylo Ren returns to the stage.

9:25 a.m.

Why Riverdale’s Black Hood Reveal Has to Be a Fake-Out

It’s a bit of a letdown otherwise.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Superhero Stories of 2017

Across comics, movies, and TV.

9:00 a.m.

If the Star Wars Prequels Took Place in a Galaxy With Modern Child-Labor Laws

What the prequels would look like if the Galactic Republic had employed 21st-century standards of child welfare.

8:43 a.m.

Disney to Buy Most of 21st Century Fox in Deal Worth $52.4 Billion

Now it’s official.