10 mins ago

Russell Simmons Responds to Rape Accusations With ‘#NotMe’

“My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable.”

12 mins ago

How The Crown’s Costume Designer Created the Season’s Most Memorable Looks

No one dresses better than Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

2:32 p.m.

Netflix to Investigate the True Crimes of Donald Trump and the Food Industry

Rotten and Dirty Money premiere January 5 and 26, respectively.

2:03 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Live Again (Again) With a 10th Season

Production will begin next spring.

1:53 p.m.

The 10 Best Rap Albums of 2017

Rap is the most popular music in America, and this year the people who made it were in as much pain as everyone else.

1:50 p.m.

Deadpool, a Bad Little Boy, Will Keep His R-Rating After Disney-Fox Acquisition

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Deapool 2 can stay rated R.

1:48 p.m.

Annette Bening Describes Warren Beatty’s First Move in Their Romance

“He told this story long ago without my permission! But anyway, his version is much better, I’m sorry. You’re getting my version.”

1:28 p.m.

The Ocean’s 8 Poster Is Here, and Yes, It Is Full of Coats

The all-female Ocean’s 11 arrives next summer.

1:10 p.m.

Why a Murdoch Sale Could Spell Doom for the Fox Network

Industry insiders speculate it could become “a hybrid of Fox News and ESPN.”

12:43 p.m.

Everything You’d Ever Want to Know About Riverdale’s Southside Serpents

A deep dive into Riverdale’s baddest biker gang.

12:10 p.m.

The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History

Seems like characters are always traveling at “the speed of plot.”

11:52 a.m.

Laura Dern Gives BB-8 the Pep Talk It — and You — Needed

“Honey, you don’t have to be nervous!”

11:00 a.m.

How The Post Assembled Its of-the-Moment Cast

The Mr. Show reunion was unintentional.

10:46 a.m.

What Will the Disney–Fox Merger Mean for Superheroes?

What happens to the existing X-Men franchise?

10:30 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Denies He Pressured Salma Hayek to Do Sex Scenes

“All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate.”

10:09 a.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Ready to Get Serious

The actor on playing himself in a new Amazon show, doing the splits, and his eight dogs.

10:00 a.m.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Trailer

Ready, kitty girl? The new season premieres on January 25 on VH1.

9:42 a.m.

Sufjan Stevens Almost Voiced Older Elio in Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino also originally wanted Sufjan to make a cameo in the film.

9:37 a.m.

Adam Driver Will Sulk Back to Broadway in a Revival of Burn This

Kylo Ren returns to the stage.

9:25 a.m.

Why Riverdale’s Black Hood Reveal Has to Be a Fake-Out

It’s a bit of a letdown otherwise.