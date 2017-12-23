Poor twenty-something Andy Cohen. All he wanted to do was go on a blind date with the pre–silver fox Anderson Cooper, but he had to break Cooper’s “cardinal rule” before they even met in person — mentioning his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Sulk and imagine what these media princes could’ve been. “You know when straight people know two gay guys and they’re like, Oh, you guys should meet! We had a phone call to set up the date. I was a young reporter at NBC and he was at CBS,” Cooper explained on The Tonight Show. “And I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen.” Cohen remembers it pretty much the same: “I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!” Hey, at least they’re BFFs now.