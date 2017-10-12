Thom Yorke and BB-8 Had a Glorious Meeting of the Minds

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

We have no idea what Thom Yorke and his new pal, the adorable astromech droid BB-8, were talking about at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend. But does it really matter? Just project your wildest conversational desires onto this photo and call it a day. “No, BB, the pay-as-you-want structure for In Rainbows was indeed a financial success!” “Bleep bloop bleepity bleep bloop.” “BB, please tell Paul Thomas Anderson to stop directing all of our music videos.” “Bleepity bloop.” “BB, is Spotify actually the last desperate fart of a dying corpse, or was I overreacting?” “Bleep.”

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

This has been your moment of zen.