Thom Yorke Apparently Likes Spotify Now

Just like that, Thom Yorke appears to have changed his mind about Spotify. The Radiohead front man famously yanked all his non-Radiohead work from the streaming service in 2013 due to Spotify’s notoriously paltry royalty rates for songwriters and artists. As he so prosaically worded it then, Spotify is “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse.” Two years later, he threw salt on the wound and gave his solo work to Spotify’s rival Apple Music with no rhyme or reason. Just as confusingly, he now appears to have reconsidered that whole dying corpse thing. As Pitchfork notes, Yorke’s solo albums The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as Atoms for Peace’s AMOK, have all mysteriously reappeared on Spotify. Enjoy it while it lasts and, who knows, maybe in another five years, Yorke will finally decide to embrace the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it’ll also be too late.