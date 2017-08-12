Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Exclusive: See a Lot More of Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World

It’s your first sustained glimpse of the performance he recently shot to replace Kevin Spacey.

2 mins ago

The Crown Recap: The One Where Everyone Shaves

Are we really supposed to sympathize with Philip?

9 mins ago

Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies

No movie is completely perfect — even if it’s won an Oscar for Best Picture.

11:23 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Will Include a Drag Race Crossover Next Season

The season will premiere on VH1 on January 9.

11:04 a.m.

Thom Yorke Apparently Likes Spotify Now

He’s put his solo albums back on the service despite previous complaints.

11:00 a.m.

I, Tonya’s Filmmakers on Their Controversial Treatment of Domestic Violence

The movie toes the line between horrifying and hilarious with star Margot Robbie getting punched out and beaten up. Does it go too far?

10:30 a.m.

Did Daniel Day-Lewis Really Freak Out His Co-star on There Will Be Blood?

The actor was supposedly so devoted to his Method that the original Eli Sunday quit the film. Here’s what really happened.

10:07 a.m.

The 10 Best Theatrical Productions of 2017

Shows that eschewed the great thematic temptations of 2017 and instead found transcendence in the execution of a deeply personal vision.

9:51 a.m.

Bryan Singer: Usual Suspects Wasn’t Shut Down Due to Kevin Spacey’s Misconduct

The director addressed the Kevin Spacey allegations.

9:21 a.m.

We Could’ve Had James Corden As Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer

He’s not even her favorite James.

9:00 a.m.

Allison Janney Goes for the Gold

The seven-time Emmy winner gives a ferocious, Oscar-buzzy performance as LaVona Harding in I, Tonya.

9:00 a.m.

10 Great Christmas-Adjacent Movies That Aren’t Die Hard

Including L.A. Confidential, Three Days of the Condor, and You’ve Got Mail.

9:00 a.m.

I, Tonya Turns Tonya Harding From a Punch Line Into a Sympathetic Character

The black comedy, at times too broad, has standout performances from Allison Janney and Margot Robbie.

8:47 a.m.

Was the She’s Gotta Have It Remake Actually Good?

It’s time to work out our feelings about this show.

8:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Art Achievements of 2017

Artists from Kara Walker to Jonathan Horowitz address the Trump era with fire and fury.

8:00 a.m.

The Crown Recap: Any Port in a Storm

Anybody wanna join Philip’s beard-growing competition?

4:00 a.m.

The Crown Season-Premiere Recap: Batten Down the Hatches

Things are not looking good for the United Kingdom.

1:19 a.m.

Nick Offerman Educates the FCC Chair on Ron Swanson’s Pyramid of Greatness

Lessons in honor from the star of Parks and Recreation.

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Breaking Up Is Surprisingly Easy to Do

Raj and Howard call it Splitsville.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Timothy Omundson Made a Very Poignant Cameo in Psych: The Movie

The actor suffered a stroke right before production began.