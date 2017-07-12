Timothée Chalamet Knows You Confuse Him With Good Doctor Star Freddie Highmore

Spotted: Ex-rapper Timothée Chalamet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! telling guest host Neil Patrick Harris about his first experience being “paparazzi’d.” The Call Me by Your Name star says he was walking down the street when he caught someone taking photos of him. “They’re snapping pictures and they’re aggressive!” Harris explained. “Well …” Chalamet said, “There’s like one guy [taking photos of] me. He probably thought I was like Freddie Highmore or something.” To be fair, they do look alike, but NPH was quick to correct him: “You’re better looking than Freddie Highmore.” Chalamet blushed! “No, you can’t say that on TV!”
