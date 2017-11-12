Alert Angela Bassett: We’re Getting a New Tina Turner Memoir

Thirty-two years after I, Tina, we’re getting a sequel. Tina Turner has announced her second autobiography, Tina Turner: My Love Story, published by Atria, will be out in October 2018. Her first, released in 1986, detailed the horrific domestic violence Turner endured at the hands of her ex-husband Ike, which later inspired the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, starring Angela Bassett as Turner. According to a statement, the singer’s latest book, co-written with Deborah Davis and Dominik Wichmann, will delve into Turner’s remarriage in 2013 to Erwin Bach and discovering nontoxic love. But on a sadder note, it’ll also reveal her battle with a “life-threatening illness” the legend had not previously disclosed. Turner is releasing the new memoir to mark her 60th (!) year in music, which will also see the debut of a new musical based on her life called Tina, starring Shuffle Along’s Adrienne Warren. As for the book, all we ask is that Bassett eventually have something to do with its adaptation, please!
