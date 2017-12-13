Titanic, Die Hard, and The Goonies Added to the National Film Registry

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Near, far, wherever you are, I believe that the heart does go on in the historical record. Once more, the National Film Registry has opened the door and announced the list of 25 films it would add this year, including Titanic, Die Hard, Spartacus, The Goonies, Dumbo, and more. This year’s films cover a time period from 1905, with the early film Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street, to 2000, with Christopher Nolan’s Memento. Other notable titles include Stanley Kramer’s 1967 drama Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, the 1978 version of Superman, and Billy Wilder’s 1951 caustic look at journalism, Ace in the Hole. With this year’s additions, the National Film Registry now contains 725 titles. Read the list of films added in alphabetical order below:

Ace in the Hole (aka the Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep With Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)